Letters to the Editor — August 26, 2022

News network bid

If one is to go by the claim of the founders of a private television channel which is the subject of a hostile takeover bid, the point that the deal was executed by keeping them in the dark is a reminder of how things have changed so drastically. In the pre-Independence-era, newspapers were published as a national or public service. The pungent and effective diatribes reflected in the writing of fearless and public-spirited journalists put the authorities in a zone of discomfort. As such, the media became a means of political participation, so financing the media was considered as an act of philanthropy.

Satyanarayan Padhee,

Bargarh, Odisha

Reports about the ‘bid’ spell bad news for media freedom in India, which is already facing pressures linked to the government at the Centre. With heavyweight corporate barons attempting to take over established media houses in the country, one wonders how long the media will remain free to convey news objectively and express views without fear.

M.P. Muralidharan,

Bengaluru

What is wrong if a large business group wants to take over a television channel, if the law of the land permits this? Why should it be called a hostile bid in the first instance? Seeing some ulterior design behind anything linked to the government at the Centre is uncalled for. But if company law ‘permits it’ without the knowledge and the consent of the channel promoters, then there is a problem area which needs to be challenged in a court of law.

P. Mangalachandran,

West Ponniam, Kannur, Kerala

The ‘unease’ in some media quarters over the alleged takeover of the channel is on expected lines! But why the blinkered vision? In Tamil Nadu, for instance, much of the media is controlled. So, why is there no narrative about a free press in Tamil Nadu?

M.V. Gopalakrishnan,

Chennai

Leader for the Congress

Rajasthan Chief Minister and leader Ashok Gehlot is an experienced Congressman and there should not be much difficulty in having him installed as the party President (Page 1, “I do whatever party high command tells me: Gehlot”, August 25). An idea that should also work is in having zonal presidents for the four regions for better coordination and cohesion. The Congress is now in a do-or-die mode and every committed Congressman needs to fight for the success of the party.

D. Nagarjuna,

Hyderabad

Stray dog control

Reports of increasing stray dog attacks in Kerala are a matter of concern. The government’s report of fatalities as a result of rabies and growing numbers of people being injured are worrying. A government that fails to protect life and property cannot claim the title of good governance. People should be able to use roads freely and safely at all times. It is also noticed that in a few areas people are protesting against the functioning of the ‘ABCC’, or Animal Birth Control Centre, which is very disappointing. This attitude, of protesting against almost everything, should stop. Stray dogs must be controlled.

P.K. Kamalasanan,

Umayanellur, Kollam, Kerala

Madras Day

The features on the inherent glory of Madras are invaluable. Perhaps there need to be photo features on Rt.Honourable V.S. Srinivasa Sastri, Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiar, S.S. Vasan, and the famous Arcot twins as they enhanced the history of this great city.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai