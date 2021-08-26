Letters to the Editor — August 26, 2021

26 August 2021 00:02 IST

Political feud

Political rivalries have always existed, but there was always some kind of civility. The political climate in the nation has deteriorated so much that a Union Minister can go to the extent of talking about roughing up a Chief Minister. The kind of language being used across the political spectrum is disgusting, with no hope of improvement. Hopefully this comment should not develop into a law and order problem, given the antecedents of the protagonists.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

A Chief Minister unwittingly seeks the help of his aide when his mind goes blank. And then springs into action when a former party mate and now Union Minister has the temerity to cast aspersions for his ‘brainfade’! The people’s court has to decide now who is more culpable.

Bellur S. Dattatri,

Bengaluru

It is a bit over the top to be calling this incident a “murder of democracy” and a “violation of constitutional values”. The fact is that the limits of decency in public life are being violated. Those in the political arena making comments are conveniently forgetting how journalists, activists, student leaders and others are being harassed and arrested on flimsy grounds. That is a “murder of democracy” and a “violation of constitutional values”.

Tilak Subramanian V.,

Kunjibettu, Udupi, Karnataka

The happenings are distasteful, given the high offices both leaders hold in a democratic set-up. The culture in our democratic polity has reached an all-time low, and making disparaging and crude personal comments against the other has become commonplace. A very poor example is being set.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru

Economic revival

The Centre is trying every trick in the book rolling out ambitious plans and schemes to revive animal spirits of the economy by way of disinvestment of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Air India and others. We now have the National Monetisation Pipeline. The Government seems unable to fix accountability as far as the babus entrusted with the job are concerned. The second is the lack of transparency and allegations of rigging. Customisation of bids to suit a few cronies is unacceptable. Until the culture of quid pro quo is obliterated, we are sure to see the Government announcing what it thinks are catchy and flagship schemes, but to no avail.

Deepak Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

The National Monetisation Pipeline is not a wise move and betrays the NDA’s poor record of governance since 2014. The conversion of fixed assets into cash cannot be a permanent or even long-term remedy. It will spell doom for the economy.

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Chennai

House in disorder

In spite of being cast into a pit, politically and at the national level, it seems the Indian National Congress has not learned any lessons and continues with its culture of infighting, instead of seeking electoral successes (Page 1, “Amarinder Ministry reels under Congress feud again”, August 25). Issues such as curbing drugs and the transport mafia, being raised by Navjot Singh Sidhu’s supporters, are perennial subjects that require long-term action but are being used as a smokescreen to fight personal battles. If the Congress is perceived to be incapable of solving its internal problems, its recent efforts at forging a united Opposition front at the national level will come to naught. Else, it can happily continue with its internecine battles and inconsequential Twitter wars.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

When the Congress party found itself rudderless across much of political India, it was Capt. Amarinder who could keep the Congress ship steady. When the State is so close to the Assembly polls, the developments are sure to demoralise the cadre. The high command is responsible for the miasmic situation.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

Paralympics

The Paralympics have started in Tokyo and one wishes the sportsmen and women luck. The Indian contingent deserves to be encouraged to the same level we did for the contingent that has returned from Japan. Let us mainstream these sportspersons as it is still Citius, Altius, Fortius – Communis for them too.

Satish Srinivasan,

Bengaluru

CBSE review process

The CBSE needs to look into student grievances quickly. In my case, more than 10 days have passed since I submitted my Class 12 result grievance under the ‘CBSE Dispute Settlement Type 3’ category. The delay has cost me dear and I have lost a seat in a renowned institution. It is distressing.

Piyush Mahajan,

Amritsar, Punjab