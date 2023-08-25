Letters to The Editor — August 25, 2023

August 25, 2023 12:24 am | Updated August 24, 2023 11:31 pm IST

Moon landing

Every Indian is immensely elated by the successful and historic moon landing of Chandrayaan-3.

This celebration of science and technology is encouraging, especially when inculcating scientific temper is one of the Fundamental Duties. ISRO has demonstrated that the sky is not the limit. More importantly, it has shown that if there is a setback, there is another chance to stand tall again.

Ritika Mehto,

New Delhi

As the daughter of a scientist in ISRO, I am thrilled that the nation has once again demonstrated its capabilities in the space programme. Being the first nation to “light up the dark side of the moon” (Page 1, August 24) is no easy feat. India could accomplish the task due to the long hours and very hard work put in by the scientists. I hope that such efforts motivate the next generation and the others after to continue to explore the unknown.

Adwitha Pallipad,

Bengaluru

ISRO has done a magnificent job. The landing is fabulous, impressive and significant. The entire ISRO team has to be applauded for its unremitting endeavours in making this happen.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

It is indeed a historic moment for all Indians. It was thrilling to witness the absolute precision with which Project Chandrayaan 3 has functioned. The credit goes to the entire team at ISRO and other prestigious external agencies that extended critical technical support to the programme.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

There is no doubt that the successful accomplishment of the mission will lead to new technological developments. Needless to say, ISRO’s history is characterised by resilience, strength and innovation.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

The Hindu’s coverage of the event was interesting and provided much information hitherto unknown to me. The heading on the front page said it all. To cover such a momentous occasion using a choice of beautiful words made appreciation of the event even more special.

A.V. Muralidhara Acharya,

Bengaluru

What a moment for India and ISRO! Yes, India’s intellectual-cum-technological outer space journey from July 14 to August 23 through Chandrayaan-3 came to its logical end, with the lander making its touchdown on the moon.

Ever since the failure of Chandrayaan-2, our space scientists have been walking and talking about Chandrayaan all the time. The challenging and stupendous task was to overcome the last minutes of terror.

Science, prowess, grit, and above all, prayers paid off this time. As many watched the soft landing in awe, the history that was in the making for quite some time was finally made.

As ISRO has ignited the minds of millions, the achievement will be a source of great inspiration for the younger generations. India has now joined the exclusive moon-triumphant elite club.

R. Sampath,

Chennai

I was one among the crores of Indian citizens whose joy knew no bounds upon the safe and smooth landing. This was possible only because the scientists and engineers course corrected after the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. One hopes that the data to be provided by the Rover module in the days ahead will be beneficial to the world and mankind.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

