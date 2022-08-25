Letters to the Editor — August 25, 2022

Take over bid

The independent media in India is already an endangered entity. In such a scenario, if the ‘rigorous attempts’ being made to take over an independent television media network are any yardstick (Page 1, August 24), one needs to understand how much significance there is to such attempts being made by ‘friends’ of the ruling regime to ‘tame’ the critical visual media. This development should be an eye-opener to the Opposition parties, too. Instead of daydreaming about prime ministerial candidates, they should focus attention on ensuring that highlighting the shortcomings of the ruling regime resonates with the common man.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

A strong print and electronic media are a sine qua non for a vibrant democracy, and any intrusion into their normal functioning is a threat to the very foundations of democracy. There appear to be political undertones to the hostile bid to take over the TV channel in question. It must also be noted that a few journalists and news anchors associated with the channel have aired concerns about the obstruction of free and independent journalism, and the carving of a ‘monolithic media’ which is the voice of its political masters.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

The report is a shock for every discerning watcher of news channels, especially English channels, and at a time when most are alike in content and degree of political bias. There is enough reason to attribute political rather than business motives for the said move by the powerful business group. If the bid succeeds, the broadcaster might join the bandwagon of ‘cheerleaders’ for the powers that be.

S. Sanjeevi Rao,

Puducherry

If the bid succeeds, it would be a sad day for the fourth estate in India. The powers that be seem unable to digest anyone bringing out the truth. A hostile takeover will signal the end of another pillar, or whatever is left of it, of the edifice called democracy.

Varghese George,

Hyderabad

Leadership issue

By making her intent more than clear to anoint senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as her successor as far as the Congress presidentship is concerned, the incumbent president Sonia Gandhi has already weakened the authenticity and credibility of the claim of a proper election process (Page 1, “Sonia urges Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress”, August 24). It suggests the introduction of version 2 of backseat driving, the first being the erosion of the authority of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. One only hopes that the remedy is not worse than the malady.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

It appears that nothing much may change in the functioning of the Congress, if one looks at the attempts being made to ‘install’ a Gandhi loyalist as the president of the party through an ‘election’. Does not the act of the incumbent president asking Mr. Gehlot to ‘take over’ the presidentship amount to influencing the electoral college of Pradesh Congress Committee delegates and making a mockery of the election process? What the Congress needs is an able and articulate leader with national stature and firm ideological moorings, with the capability to galvanise the cadres, enthuse the people and create confidence in them about the ability of the party to fulfil their aspirations and honestly deliver on promises, if elected to power.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

On remission

The release of the 11 convicts in Gujarat involved in the heinous crime of gang rape and murder has obviously triggered outrage, especially after their felicitation, seemingly glorifying their obnoxious acts. Now that the Supreme Court of India has agreed to consider listing a plea challenging the grant of remission by the Gujarat government, there is an imperative need to examine the entire gamut of remissions in order to make them ethically relevant as well. There should be the requisite legal framework making it mandatory for governments to seek the consent of the kin of the deceased and survivors. .

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Roads in Chennai

Most of the roads in Chennai are in a very bad condition, with large craters, potholes, patches or mounds common. The State has a very dynamic Chief Minister. Citizens earnestly request him to address their grievances as far as roads are concerned. Should not a top city in India have world class and motorable roads? It should be a pleasure and not a pain to use these roads for driving and even walking.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai