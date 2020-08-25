Letters to the Editor — August 25, 2020

On Sputnik V

Major critics of the Russian vaccine also suffer from vaccine nationalism (OpEd page, “Russia is jumping the gun with its vaccine”, August 24). The pandemic is swallowing precious lives globally in an unprecedented manner. While everybody is desperately trying out solutions, skipping bureaucratic processes and accelerating phases of the vaccine trial is understandable. It is not a crime. While Phase 1 for safety among 76 volunteers is perfectly acceptable, Phase 2 for Immunogenicity and Efficacy among a minimum 100 is lacking as it falls short by 24 volunteers (in Russia). Further, Russia’s Phase 3 trial for Impact and Effectiveness recommended among a minimum 300 volunteers is also definitely lacking. We should not deny the potential benefits of this vaccine in terms of immunogenicity and protection to the global community on the flimsy ground of “manufactured hurriedly in Russia”. WHO and global researchers may monitor the results of the ongoing Phase 3 trial and peer review the data before WHO’s Prequalification for Global Procurement. Uncertainty of how long immunity will last and whether future mutations of the virus can be tackled by this vaccine hold good too for the Oxford, Moderna, COVAX and other vaccine competitors.

There were similar objections orchestrated by pharmaceutical and the vaccine manufacturing corporate lobby of the western world whose eye is on profits more than welfare. This was seen against anything Oriental. For example, initial objections in the West raised against the Chinese discovery of Artemisinin for Malaria, and a vaccine for Japanese B Encephalitis melted following demand by countries burdened with those diseases. This trend is not new.

Dr. Antony K.R.,

Kochi

State of the INC

It is gratifying that a few in the Congress have gathered the courage to bell the cat to try and get the Congress back on track. The Congress is the only Opposition party with pan-India reach and it is essential that the party look beyond the Gandhi family. Those who battle for status quo should note that a not-so-keen Sonia Gandhi, a reluctant Rahul Gandhi and a part-time Priyanka Gandhi can hardly be expected to rejuvenate the party. The old guard should give way to young leaders who should be given a free hand to strengthen the party at the State level.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai