Letters to The Editor — August 24, 2024
Premium

Published - August 24, 2024 12:24 am IST

The khadi revolution

I write this letter as the Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Government of India. Once symbolic under Congress rule, khadi has been revitalised under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The article, “The ‘livery of India’s freedom’ is under threat” (Editorial page, August 20), has criticised its resurgence. It has levelled falsehoods. Under Mr. Modi, khadi sales have soared five-fold, reaching ₹1.55 lakh crore in 2023-24. Artisan wages have increased by 150%, and employment in the sector has grown by 43.65%. The “Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan” boosted khadi flag sales by over 1,100%. It is false to say that khadi artisans are underpaid and that government procurement has declined. The global success of khadi now rivals major brands. Mr. Modi’s promotion of khadi, from wearing it himself to advocating it globally, contrasts with the Congress party’s earlier neglect. The article only attacks the hard work of khadi artisans and their role in India’s self-reliance movement. The khadi revolution will continue under Mr. Modi’s leadership.

Manoj Kumar,

New Delhi

