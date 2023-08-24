Letters to The Editor — August 24, 2023

August 24, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Mission Chandrayaan-3

The scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation deserve praise for ensuring a “coveted global position” for India in the lunar race. This is India’s moment and a giant leap in space history. The successful mission will herald a new chapter in lunar exploration. More importantly, the spectacular success of the mission will also be inspirational in igniting the scientific temper among students in the country. ISRO has shown that it is moving ahead in the use of cutting-edge space technologies.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

The ISRO scientists deserve every accolade for having managed an arduous journey. They have shown that one can overturn failure with perseverance, hard work and determination.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital, Uttarakhand

The creditable achievement is possibly the Kohinoor in the glittering crown that ISRO wears. ISRO is now the synonym for hard work, perseverance and team spirit. It is fervently hoped that the path-breaking achievement is now a source of great inspiration for future space missions/ventures.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

This is phenomenal! India has set the bar high. The mission has become possible only because of the hundreds of minds labouring for years to make it happen.

Balagopal Gopinath,

Evoor South, Alappuzha, Kerala

ISRO has shown that the sky is not the limit. Its scientists have proved that they can achieve difficult tasks.

Gopalaswamy J.,

Chennai

Before the advent of TV in India, I still remember July 1969 when I was listening to, with college friends, the radio commentary of Neil Armstrong, the astronaut, landing on the moon. To witness the landing of Chandrayaan-3 evokes deep pride and happiness.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu

The success of Chandrayaan-3 is testimony to the hard work put in by ISRO’s scientists and other agencies. We need to thank the visionaries of the past who made this possible.

R.G.C. Sekhar,

Secunderabad

When we were young, people would point to the moon and cajole us to eat by describing how a grand old lady lived there. From those days of innocence to have India create history now induces pride. Team ISRO has worked hard and it was lovely to see the happy scientists clap after the mission.

Jones Ronald,

Salem, Tamil Nadu

One is reminded of the hare (Russia’s Luna-25) and the tortoise (Chandrayaan-3) story. India, slow and steady, won the race.

Srikanth Reddy,

Bengaluru