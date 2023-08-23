Letters to The Editor — August 23, 2023

August 23, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Cauvery issue

The ongoing Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka underscores the gravity of India’s inter-State water conflicts, with the report, “SC to constitute a new Bench to hear Cauvery water issue” (Page 1, August 22) highlighting the importance of the matter. However, the underlying political games that are being played are disturbing. While the plea of Tamil Nadu is grounded in the dire necessity to aid standing crops, recent reports suggest that the issue is being politicised at the expense of the farmers’ well-being. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s stand in Karnataka, with its demand not to release water, is in stark contrast with the party’s national agenda, revealing a dissonance that is detrimental to the nation’s unity. Such positions only perpetuate inter-State animosity.

Water is a fundamental right and should not be used as a bargaining chip in political rivalries. Both States deserve an equitable share, as dictated by the Supreme Court of India.

Abhinav A.,

Hanamkonda, Telangana

Madras Day

The special issue, “Made of Chennai” (August 22), made me nostalgic about the golden 1950s. My entire professional career was in Madras/Chennai. I began life in the city staying in a room in Triplicane which had a rent of ₹10. The Marina Beach was less crowded. I often had my meals at Murali cafe in Triplicane, paying just ₹28 for 60-meal tickets. Sundays were spent in cinema halls with tickets priced at ₹1 and 4 annas. And there were the cricket matches at Chepauk. In the 1960s there were more cycle-rickshaws and taxis. Chennai has changed completely.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

Madras Day is in the news. But what is the emblem of the city? Is it Kapaleeswarar temple or the Ripon Building? The High Court minarets or Napier Bridge? When the Charminar is the emblem of Hyderabad, Qutub Minar Delhi’s, the Howrah Bridge Calcutta’s, and the Gateway of India Bombay’s pride, should not Madras/Chennai have its own emblem? If the Greater Chennai Corporation chose a building, my choice would be either the LIC Building, or the TV tower.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

I am an octogenarian and a resident of Chennai. What is the point in publishing nostalgic accounts about the city when there is no attempt to hold the government to account for the way it is handling many of the problems the city faces? Look at the state of the Cooum. What about the state of the roads? We know that there is Metro rail work going on and that ‘inconvenience today is for a better tomorrow’. But still, why are roads in the interiors and outskirts in such terrible shape? Many parts of the city are without sewerage connections such as the East Coast Road. And the stray dog and mosquito populations are soaring. It is also unfortunate that many roads after nightfall are becoming “red light areas”.

V. Subramaniam,

Chennai