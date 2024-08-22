GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — August 22, 2024
Premium

Published - August 22, 2024 12:24 am IST

Short-lived respect

I had interviewed a nurse who had worked during the COVID-19 pandemic — this was for a project, and recently — and she mentioned how the value of health-care professionals in the eyes of the public has increased. Fast forward a month or so, and the Kolkata trainee doctor case is all over the news. It made me wonder how short-lived our regard for the sacrifices of medical staff is. Also, if someone from an educated background is being denied justice despite wide coverage of the issue, it poses a serious question on the safety of women.

Besania,

Bengaluru

Workings of film industry

The much-awaited report of the Justice K. Hema Committee exposes the dark side of the (Malayalam) film industry. Matters such as the ‘casting couch’, ‘adjustments’ and ‘compromises’, which seemed to be rumours and an example of exaggeration, are now confirmed realities. It is even more shocking to know that even ‘popular’ and ‘reputed’ actors are involved in these cases.

What is worse is the sad plight of junior artistes and other workers in the industry.

The report should help ensure the safety, the dignity and the well-being of women in the film industry as a whole.

M. Pradyu,

Thalikavu, Kannur, Kerala

World Mosquito Day

It is surprising that hardly any media outlet had articles or reports on August 20, ‘World Mosquito Day’. There should have been extensive reports on the disease fight in India especially as the insect is among the world’s deadliest creatures. Malaria, yellow fever, dengue and lymphatic filariasis still remain deadly diseases and linked to the mosquito. There needs to be data on the risks posed by mosquito-borne diseases.

Dr. Srinivas Rajagopal,

Suchindram, Tamil Nadu

