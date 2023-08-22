Letters to The Editor — August 22, 2023

August 22, 2023 12:24 am | Updated August 21, 2023 10:55 pm IST

CWC revamp

The political prospects of the grand old party will not change in the next general election by merely revamping its working committee. The Modi government’s failures when it comes to price rise, unemployment, petroleum prices, black money and so on should be utilised by the Congress to restore its past glory. Further, the party needs to market the good work done during its regime. The Congress should also gracefully accept the mistakes it committed and seek an apology from the nation.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

Battered hills

The devastation caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is made worse by the utter indifference to environmental changes taking place globally. As Tikender Singh Panwar implies (Opinion page, August 21), governmental bodies responsible for planning and enforcement do not have the requisite knowledge of the surrounding ecology to carry out sustainable development. Every developmental agency will have to be “climate smart” in its policy recommendations. Failure will only result in these areas becoming an “environmental basket-case”, as writer Ramachandra Guha has said during his recent lecture in the Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu, August 21).

G. Parameswaran,

Coimbatore

Victory in Sydney

Spain’s 1-0 win over England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup (‘Sport’ page, August 21) was a good reward for a sporting nation whose female footballers have already achieved much. The fixture has demonstrated progress in achieving equality for the women’s game and women’s sport in general, but much needs to be done. Many professional sports women experience disparities in pay, media coverage and sponsorship.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

