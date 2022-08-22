Letters to the Editor — August 22, 2022

AAP and raids

The Central Bureau of Investigation’s raiding of the residence of the Deputy Chief Minister of New Delhi, Manish Sisodia, and also others over allegations of corruption in the Delhi Excise policy of 2021-22 could further strain the already tense relations between the Aam Aadmi Party government in New Delhi and the Bharatiya Janata Party ruling at the Centre. The fight against all- pervasive corruption is welcome but it should not be selective and aimed only against the Opposition — that seems to be the public perception. The frequency with which central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate have been filing cases against the those who are the BJP’s political rivals, and how these agencies have ‘turned forgiving overnight’ when these persons have switched sides politically only lends credence to the point that the central agencies are being grossly misused to stifle the voice of the Opposition. This also makes the claim made by the national party of being a crusader against corruption all the more hollow.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

When there is a binary in deciding who is corrupt and who is clean, which in turn is guided by wilful political intentions, the whole exercise becomes a mockery. The top brass of the national party seems to be suffering from the malady of wanting ‘totalitarian rule’, and spreading political fear. The vacuum of a united Opposition is being felt.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew

Thiruvananthapuram

Let Mr. Sisodia fight his case in court instead of levelling all sorts of political allegations. Why should he drag in the name of the Prime Minister? If he is really clean then he must prove it.

V.S. Ganeshan,

Bengaluru

Missing grace

The allegation by some leaders in the national party that The New York Times article praising Mr. Sisodia for his good work in the field of education was ‘paid news’ is strange. Mr. Sisodia is a senior functionary in the Delhi government. If his good work was singled out for praise by a respected paper, it should be a matter of pride to every Indian. Perhaps such leaders should learn to emulate the graciousness that India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, extended even to his critics. How one misses those days when leaders were leaders and not pygmies.

G.G. Menon,

Tripunithura, Ernakulam, Kerala

Court must step in

It is most unfortunate that when the Prime Minister was talking about the need to preserve the dignity of women, just hours later, 11 criminals who were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the most heinous crime — gang rape and murder — were released from a jail in Gujarat.

There may be different provisions guiding remission but looking at the seriousness of this case, there should have been considered thought. In this instance, it seems to be about politics and vote-gathering. It is a shame that these convicts were greeted in a manner as if they were heroes who had won a battle. Under these unprecedented circumstances, the Supreme Court of India needs to take up this case suo motu and review this decision.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh