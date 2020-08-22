Letters to the Editor — August 22, 2020

22 August 2020 00:02 IST

Character of justice

In a remarkable observation made last December in Jodhpur, the esteemed Chief Justice of India said, “... justice must never ever take the form of revenge. I believe justice loses its character of justice if it becomes revenge.” These redemptive words need to be reflected on in today’s litigious atmosphere.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi,

Chennai

Indore is the cleanest

Indore being ‘crowned” India’s cleanest city for the fourth year running holds out a lesson for administrators in the other big cities (Inside pages, August 21). Indore’s success lies in political and administrative will, the cooperation of municipal authorities, NGOs, private companies and citizens. What started as a ‘bin-less city model’ was soon facilitated by door-to-door garbage collection through ‘GPS enabled garbage vans’ tracked from a command centre. Segregation of waste at source was the next move followed by the processing of recyclable and non-recyclable waste. Other steps were road cleaning every night, dustbins on wheels to stop littering, and a system of punishment and rewards.

Vishal Dabas,

New Delhi

Reform in recruitment

Reports of qualified engineers and MBA holders aspiring for even ‘C’ grade government jobs speak volumes about the state of affairs in India’s job market. The current system of examinations have often found themselves mired in controversies such as paper leaks, impersonation. Therefore, the new system, of having a National Recruitment Agency to conduct a screening examination for non-gazetted jobs, ought to ensure that it is beyond reproach (Editorial, “Less taxing”, August 21). As the validity of test scores is three years, it may happen that as and when job vacancies arise, candidates may find themselves to be overage. All loopholes need to be plugged before the commencement of the new system.

Deepak Singhal,

Chennai

Workers, differences

Watching three daughters writhe in agony, experiencing intense pain for two to three days every month makes me aware of how much women suffer during their menstrual period, not only physically but also emotionally. While I am happy that a visible beginning has been made by one corporate firm to help women, I do not see any reason why Ms. Barkha Dutt should have any objection to this. I do not understand why she is trying to compound an otherwise simple and straightforward issue by using rhetoric laced with phrases such as ‘biological determinism’ and ‘biological essentialism’ which many women do not even care to understand. For them, all that matters is some quiet and quietude on the day(s) of ‘torment’ (OpEd page, August 21, ‘Parley’ “Should women be entitled to menstrual leave?”).

Krupakar Pothula,

Hyderabad

Court and apology

I fail to understand why the Supreme Court is firm like a rock in insisting that lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan apologise for his two tweets which he maintains were not done to denigrate the judicial system and dent its supremacy in any aspect.

All discerning people will agree that Mr. Bhushan has not crossed the Lakshman Rekha, the hackneyed phrase. He has done right, at the correct juncture.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

The Dhoni era

All (eminent) sportsmen have to retire at some point of time, but Dhoni as a batsman, wicket keeper and captain was in a special league.He was in a different plain of extraordinary performers who could alter the complexion of the game independently. He could wisely manoeuvre the roles of a leader and a player with great results. It is sad that he quit Test cricket a little too prematurely but it speaks for his selfless attitude.

Sanath Kumar T.S.,

Thrissur, Kerala