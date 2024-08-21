Letters to The Editor — August 21, 2024

Malayalam filmdom

The present state of the Malayalam film industry is reminiscent of Charles Dickens’ lines in his A Tale of Two Cities: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times....” The industry has done itself proud by garnering a lion’s share of the recently announced national film awards. Yet, the publication of the K. Hema committee report on the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry shows the sorry state of things. The damning report is an eye-opener for inarguably the best film pool in India in terms of talent. The industry should take immediate collective action and do away with the rotten apples if it is to retain its top notch status.

Sharada Sivaram,

Ernakulam, Kerala

J&K Assembly election

The announcement of dates for the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir marks a significant step forward in fulfilling the democratic aspirations of people in these two regions. Voter turnout in the 2024 general election was a signal that people are for change and prefer the ballot over the bullet. The Union government must pay heed to the legitimate aspirations of the people.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu