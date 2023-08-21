Letters to The Editor — August 21, 2023

August 21, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Digital economy

The commendable growth of digital transactions in the country, propelled by initiatives such as the ‘Digital India’ campaign, warrants appreciation. But this growth has also coincided with an unprecedented rise in cyber crimes. Unfortunately, the development of cyber security infrastructure and effective mechanisms to combat these crimes has not kept pace. In this backdrop, the use of the G-20 platform to address this gap ought to yield results (Page 1, August 20).

Michael Jom,

Thiruvananthapuram

Handbook and stereotypes

The handbook released by the Supreme Court of India on combating gender stereotypes may be a momentous step toward ensuring gender sensitivity in the judicial system (‘FAQ’ page, August 20) but much needs to be done to eliminate the entrenched bias, prejudices, and discrimination perpetuated by the patriarchal system against women on the ground. Women have broken the glass ceiling in every sphere of human activity with their exemplary grit and determination and proved their mettle. But it is a grim reality that women have to face reprisals, at times violent, whenever they try to assert their constitutional rights. A legal framework to ensure women live with dignity cannot make much headway unless it is accompanied by a change in societal attitudes towards women.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

It is a sensitive gesture which is long overdue. But there are also descriptions such as ‘honour killing’ and ‘eve teasing’ which trivialise the gravity of a crime. It is also a fact that negative remarks are used in a casual manner by public persons against some communities. Leaders in politics, the media and civil society should take the cue from the judiciary and observe restraint in perpetuating stereotypes.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

We should learn (and be able) to use the word, ‘woman’ without an adjective or a prefix. True, we are a largely patriarchal society. But the time has come for us to have enlightened attitudes and ideas and break away from ‘inherited cultural assumptions and presumptions’ sanctioning and validating discrimination, stigmatisation and exclusion. Language is connected to consciousness, thought process and opinion formation. Hence, it becomes all the more important to shun language that disparages or demeans a person or a group of people based on gender identity or profession. Human dignity is paramount. It must be upheld in language too.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Both the idea of releasing a glossary on preferred substitute expressions to those in vogue for decades and their likely impact in court proceedings are flawed. As long as the ingredients are intact, the different usage of expressions makes no sense. It may please the linguists but the approach and result continue to remain the same. For example, if a woman indulges in extra-marital affair, it is all the same whether she is called an “adulteress” or a “woman who has engaged in sexual relations outside of marriage”. If the former expression is objectionable, so is the latter. Why this euphemism? Who has set the ball in motion? When a criminal act carries a particular expression which has not been objected to by the public and the courts and it is in the statute book for long, what is sought to be achieved by using a different set of words? The move is wrong and the adulation is no less wrong.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

Haphazard development

The trail of destruction in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is also the result of a haphazard construction of buildings. I have seen how buildings marked ‘X’ (precariously perched on hill slopes) in Jadla village of Pauri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand and other sinking zones in the periphery are being used as hotels and resorts. Why this is being allowed I fail to comprehend. All these buildings should have been either been demolished or sealed. I have also seen buildings coming up in areas that are vulnerable to landslides. How building permission is being granted is beyond comprehension. Haphazard development needs to be stopped.

Sabir Nishat,

New Delhi