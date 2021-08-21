Letters to the Editor — August 21, 2021

21 August 2021 00:02 IST

Afghan policy

Let not India be led by the reactions of the western nations towards the regime change in Afghanistan. It needs a fresh draft on foreign policy towards the new dispensation in Kabul. If history is a teacher, it shows the very same western blocs who are now making a U-turn as far as the Taliban are concerned. India is caught between the power sharks and should tread cautiously. Our stakes in Afghanistan are already in peril.

Sivamani Vasudevan,

Chennai

Day of remembrance

The statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that August 14 would henceforth be known as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” lacks statesmanship let alone political marksmanship. It is hardly the expression to use, and will be counter productive.

On the eve of Independence day, the Prime Minister is expected to remind people of the struggles and sacrifices made in securing freedom from colonial exploitation. Only this would consolidate the spirit of freedom-loving people in building a new India. Far from it, reminding the people of the horrors of Partition and the massacres of and atrocities committed against millions would only accentuate the communal divide and consolidate communal forces, which will not help in nation building.

No nation can be built on hate and divide. The Government rather than indulging in such gimmicks should spell out its constitutional ideals and work towards consolidating the nation, and not the party in power.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

A democratic polity would require any declaration such as instituting August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ to be based on long, informed and open debates, both among the public in general and domain experts in particular, as to the purpose, manner and nature of marking that day. As for Partition itself, it is not certain whether and indeed why people geographically and historically removed from the horrors should hold similar emotions about it as held by the people from regions and communities directly affected by the violence. Indeed, it is unfair and absurd to expect the same response to the event from an inhabitant of the Andamans or Bastar as would perhaps emerge among those coming from the Punjab, Bengal or even the erstwhile United Provinces. One wonders whether the objective behind marking the day is really about atonement, a healing of wounds and ensuring that such violence is never repeated. Or is it to keep burning the embers of hate and violence?

Firoz Ahmad,

New Delhi

Decorum in Parliament

Much has been written about the irreverent acts of some of our learned MPs in Parliament. Much of the hand-wringing later can be averted if a code of behaviour is evolved.

Our elected MPs are expected to bring repute to Parliament. But it is pathetic to note that some of them are bent on making a mockery of our democracy.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Guide to health

Though the Mahatma’s experiments with truth are known, we are hardly aware of his tips on health and hygiene, and treating common ailments (OpEd page, “A Hundred Years Ago – August 20, 1921”, August 20). As the simple guide is said to be based on his knowledge of treatises and his own experience, it would prove invaluable in the midst of the pandemic. One hopes that the book is republished.

N. Rama Rao,

Chennai