Letters to the Editor — August 21, 2020

PM CARES Fund

Any fund created for a specific purpose needs to be utilised for that purpose (“Need for transparency”, August 20). The Supreme Court says the Fund is a “public authority”, but the Prime Minister is the ex-officio Chairman of the Fund and three Cabinet Ministers are its trustees. This means that they are responsible for proper utilisation of funds. In such a situation, transparency and accountability are imperative. The government cannot absolve all responsibility from overseeing the Fund’s operations. It is its duty to clear the air instead of saying the allegations of the Opposition are baseless.

K.R. Srinivasan,

Secunderabad

When the government is so strict about the transparency of NGOs, it cannot choose to hide facts about the PM CARES Fund, especially since this Fund has received huge amounts of money from PSUs, taxpayers and foreign sources. The PM CARES Fund includes only the Prime Minister and three Cabinet Ministers, all of whom are from one party, so naturally questions will arise if there is no transparency.

Rameeza A.,

Chennai

Sensationalising death

If the CBI has been thought of as the best agency to get to the bottom of the case and bring out the truth about the actor’s death, so be it (“SC confirms CBI probe into Sushant’s death”, August 20). But why do popular news channels think this is the only news story worth broadcasting to the exclusion of all other important news stories? Some TV anchors are even trying hard to influence the course of the investigation! The Sushant case is being made to be a thriller of sorts when so many across the country are experiencing extreme distress due to COVID-19, both health and job related.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode

Lacking conviction

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said almost a year ago that there are plenty of able people to lead the party (“Many able persons in Cong: Priyanka”, August 20). If she really means her words, she should ask the party rank and file to elect a non-Gandhi as their leader. Ms. Vadra also said her brother will always be her leader. If that is the case, her words lack conviction and credibility. Will she then be able to accept any other elected leader of the party as her leader?

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam

Safety is priority

The Madras High Court judgment has brought a lot of relief to the people in and around Thoothukudi where 13 innocent people lost their lives in the police firing against protesters in 2018 (“High Court rejects plea to reopen Sterlite plant”, August 19). One of the most important features of the judgment is that prime importance has been given to the environment and safety of the villagers as well as the workers where the plant is situated. Business interests have rightly taken a back seat, and directive principles of state policy have been given a pride of place.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Online concerts

Creativity cannot be bottled up for too long and needs an outlet for its continued growth. It looks like the Margazhi season will be online this year. Virtual performances will be a poor replacement for concerts. Four ingredients make for an outstanding performance: the art, the artist, the platform or the venue, and the audience. Can we integrate these ingredients into a virtual performance? It looks like this pandemic is changing the nature of art itself. But this ‘new’ art has also kept us going through these difficult times. Not just concerts, but documentaries on the lives and times of the great legends of the past and archival material from the Sangeet Natak Akademi and other institutions can help us go through these tough times.

R.K. Chakravarti,

Chennai