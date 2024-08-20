Letters to The Editor — August 20, 2024

Unkindest cut of all

Can there be anything more unpardonable and inhumane than the decision of the Kerala Gramin Bank (Inside pages, August 19) to deduct the monthly instalment of loans from the accounts of the Chooralmala landslide survivors in Wayanad?

When lakhs of rupees of loans taken by crony capitalists and corporates are written off as non performing assets, it is a tragedy that the Kerala bank was so stone-hearted. It may have tried to make amends now, but the initial move was distressing.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Court and Kolkata case

That the Supreme Court of India has taken “suo motu cognisance of the rape and the murder of a doctor” at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (Page 1, August 19), indicates the grave and horrifying extent of the crime. Medical aspirants first first slog to crack the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate). The successful ones then work strenuously for hours on end. Then, duty doctors do not have any designated restrooms in a hospital. One hopes that the Court will issue instructions to all health-care institutes to ensure a safe and conducive working environment for all medical staff, particularly women.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

Political developments

The report, “Champai Soren likely to quit JMM, join BJP” (August 19) is not surprising. The reason, that he was ‘humiliated’, does not hold water. When he took over the mantle in February, upon the arrest of Hemant Soren, the message was clear — that it was only a temporary arrangement. This shows the extent to which our political leaders can stoop in their quest for power. The ruling party at the Centre, as usual, seems ready to welcome the ‘defector’.

S.V. Venkatakrishnan,

San Jose, California, U.S.

Graft and probity

As a nonagenarian reader, I find it distressing that the integrity of State Ministers is on the decline. Not a day passes without some Minister or the other being enmeshed in glaring corruption and neck deep in clandestine dealings.

The developments in Karnataka come as no surprise. One only wishes that the truth is unearthed.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Tall leader

Late DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi did much for the cause of social justice and the uplift of the oppressed sections of society. His approach to infrastructure development in Chennai was visionary. And, his service to the cause of Tamil is outstanding. The release of a commemorative ₹100 coin is a proud moment.

V.S. Kannan,

Chennai

A shrewd politician, an able administrator, a brilliant orator, and a man of letters ‘Kalaignar’ strode the political arena like a colossus. His hallmark was his ability to maintain a close rapport with the party cadre and masses.

Adore or admonish him, his charisma was one that none could ignore.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

Ground reports

The surfeit of migrant workers in almost all spheres of society in the southern States has been felt for a long time. They are prepared to work tirelessly without a murmur when local labourers are inflexible and demanding. More importantly, they are prepared to do any type of work at all times. Simply put, migrant workers are all over the place and have come to stay. The day is not far off when they could outnumber the local workforce (Editorial and Opinion pages, August 19).

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

