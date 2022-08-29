Letters to the Editor — August 20, 2022

Congress and Azad exit

The exit of veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad from the Congress is a wake-up call for the Grand Old Congress Party. The caustic observations made by Mr. Azad, especially about Rahul Gandhi, are absolutely right. In fact many Opposition parties are reluctant to join hands with the Congress because of the weak leadership of Mr. Gandhi. Since the 2024 general election is a do-or-die battle for the Congress, the Gandhis should hand over the party leadership to a suitable non-Gandhi leader. Ashok Gehlot may be an acceptable replacement and he should be given a free hand to run the show.

G. Jayaraman,

Bengaluru

The way Mr. Azad chose to part ways with the Congress, ending his decades long association, leaves a bitter taste, especially the manner in which he has aired his views in public. As a seasoned parliamentarian, he should have left the party graciously. In fact, he has done nothing new in vilifying Mr. Gandhi. Mr Azad’s former party was what nurtured him politically and made him a person of some standing. His act is a case of sheer betrayal.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

The 49th CJI

The new Chief Justice of India may have a short tenure of just 74 days, but one hopes that he will act as per his conscience by following the rules of law and tenets of the Constitution. We look forward to quick action and impartial verdicts.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Judges and perks

It is baffling that at a time when the issue of ‘freebies’ has engaged the judiciary and the executive, the Central government has come out with a slew of ‘personal freebies’ for Supreme Court judges. The government of the day must refrain from any action that may be perceived as an attempt to influence the higher judiciary’s independence. However, one may still be tempted to ask this question: why does the Government not extend such benefits with suitable modifications to the judges of High Courts too?

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

Coaching capital

The projection of Kota’s coaching centres as ‘temples of learning’ is more of an exaggeration (Page 1, August 28). There are top-class coaching institutes spread across the country which provide better training to students without the stress and the exam-oriented methodology adopted by institutes such as Kota.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram