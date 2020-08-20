Letters to the Editor — August 20, 2020

PM CARES Fund

If a fund is instituted in the name of the Prime Minister and in aid of the public, and when corporates, government staff and public sector units have made donations, why is making details of contributions and funds spent on COVID-19 related expenses public becoming such an issue? Why this adamant stand by the government? A democratic government which claims to occupy the high moral ground should only be too willing to put out the details and shut off the noise around it. The more the government tries to hide things, the greater the suspicion.

Soundarran K.,

Chennai

Regressive step

The sons of the soil theory announced by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister will set a dangerous precedent, if implemented. If every State adopts this criterion, then it will lead to social disharmony and national disintegration. Perhaps, this decision is aimed at the ensuing by-election in the State. What is worse is that the Congress party too supports this.

P.K. Varadarajan,

Chennai

Unsung hero

Suresh Raina is the unsung hero of Indian cricket, as a dashing batsman, a brilliant fielder and a part-timer bowler who was very handy to break any well-settled batsman in any situation. Apart from his contributions to Team India, he will be noted for being the backbone of CSK in the IPL. It is unfortunate that not many have noticed this great cricketer’s contribution even as the spotlight is on M.S. Dhoni.

S. Indira,

Perundurai, Erode, Tamil Nadu