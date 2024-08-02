Letters to The Editor — August 2, 2024

The path ahead

Landslides in the Western Ghats are becoming a more frequent occurrence every monsoon season. And the losses for a densely populated State such as Kerala are severe. Experts are of the opinion that intense rainfall due to climate change and irrational land use change in the hills are exacerbating the crisis. But the authorities seem reluctant to act. It makes no sense to be indulging in a blame-game. Instead, more data-focused mitigation is the key. Forecasting models need to be more location specific. Soil parameters such as saturation and sliding tendencies also need to be mapped well.

Most landslide-prone regions in Kerala are plantations. So, it is best advised to incorporate AI-technologies in farming practices that will provide data on soil conditions during heavy rain. This can be correlated with rainfall data.

S.S. Dev,

Kochi, Kerala

We should ask what aggravated the landslides more than what caused them. Unchecked construction, quarrying and monocropping, and unregulated tourism have denuded forest cover and added to the ecological and geological fragility of the Western Ghats. Or so the experts say. The disaster is a clear case of nature retaliating with force and fury when it is harmed. The lesson to learn is that environmental concerns should take precedence over economic growth and revenue generation.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Politicising everything does not yield anything, especially at a time when there is a huge tragedy. Wayanad is a stern warning with lessons that cannot be ignored.

M. Pradyu,

Thalikavu, Kannur, Kerala

Anshuman Gaekwad

Anshuman Gaekwad was a thorough gentleman who played the game with a straight bat. His association with cricket was not just as a player but as a coach and selector as well.

Devendra Khurana,

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Daring Gaekwad belonged to an era of “no helmets” and “no limit on bouncers” bowled. He was a complete team man and a mixture of patience, perseverance and elegance.

P.V. Srinivas,

Secunderabad