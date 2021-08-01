Letters to the Editor — August 2, 2021

Border tensions

The muddling match between Assam and Mizoram militates against the interests of the States concerned as, after all, it is not the Line of Actual Control (Page 1, “Assam CM wants neutral probe into border clash”, August 1). Rather than sink their differences in the larger interest of citizens, leaders on both sides appear to be eager to keep the border cauldron simmering. Both leaders ought not to view the situation from the prism of Assam versus Mizoram but keep in mind that they need to show more allegiance towards the country. Their puerile actions are doing a great disservice to the nation.

Deepak Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

What has transpired along the Assam-Mizoram border is nothing short of a national shame and is an unprecedented event in the history of independent India. Establishing peace in the North-east has been a hard-earned effort. After decades of insurgencies and political instability, the region has slowly begun to bury the ghosts of the past and adopt development as the new mantra and contribute to nation building. Issues such as territorial disputes which can result in animosity among indigenous communities will only help derail all peace building efforts and hinder development in the region. Assam, as a responsible State, must play the bigger role in resolving the boundary disputes through consensus, compromises and confidence building.

Himangka Kaushik,

Guwahati, Assam

Tokyo exit

It is unfortunate that Mary Kom’s exit from the Tokyo Olympic Games ended on a sour note. Perhaps, that is what sports is all about — win some, lose some, but take the result in perspective. What was surprising was her presumption; there is a subtle difference between confidence and overconfidence.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Novak Djokovic’s behaviour during his bronze medal match loss in the Olympics has left even his die-hard admirers of his playing skills in shame. One cannot keep winning continuously. Remaining graceful even when things do not pan out as expected is a key part of one’s celebrity status.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu