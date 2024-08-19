Letters to The Editor — August 19, 2024

Why this apathy?

It is a shame and inhumane that there is apathy towards the plight of the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is in the grip of mpox disease and in need of urgent supplies of a vaccine. Shockingly, the “apathy continues” even after the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared mpox to be a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (2005). The situation should alarm the international community. GAVI, UNICEF, WHO and the international community should persuade vaccine manufacturers to expedite the availability of the mpox vaccines before virulent strains spread to more countries and continents. The international community should pitch in with the necessary funding, if necessary.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

A stressful journey

The issue of the safety of women is in the media glare and I wish to highlight my bitter experience while travelling by train in sleeper class recently, from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. There were many people who got into the compartment and it was obvious that they were travelling without a reservation. They were also becoming an impediment for other bonafide passengers. There were a few people who were inebriated and who had got into the compartment. This led to a very stressful situation developing. As I was travelling alone, I felt unsafe as a woman passenger. There were no officials to check things but they made an appearance after a complaint was lodged. The situation went back to square one once the officials left.

The Railway officials must ensure that passengers are able to travel safely.

Radhika Sandip,

Hyderabad

