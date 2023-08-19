Letters to The Editor — August 19, 2023

August 19, 2023 12:24 am | Updated August 18, 2023 11:15 pm IST

Court guidelines

The attention being given to the issue of gender inequality in India needs appreciation (Editorial, August 18). However, I would like to point out that despite our nation’s commitment to securing justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity for every citizen, we are yet to tackle these issues even over 70 years after Independence. It is time for us to act and address all forms of discrimination and stereotypes. Every citizen must work towards empowering women.

Neena Rose Paul,

Bengaluru

The tendency to stereotype women often leads to inequality and insult. What the Supreme Court of India,

has done, by bringing out its handbook and guidelines, deserves to be emulated everywhere else. I also wonder whether reform will result in less justice to women.

If, for example, an unmarried mother is not referred to as an unmarried mother, how will the gravity of the situation be reflected in a judgment?

Geetha B.K.,

East Kadirur, Kannur, Kerala

Language matters, especially in a discipline as precise as the law. It influences attitudes, encapsulates social mores on sensitive issues, and serves as an important signal to the authorities. Though the lower courts do sometimes end up perpetuating stereotypes, the manual can help remove some barriers in the access to justice.

Mohammad Taukir,

West Champaran, Bihar

In Baku

R. Praggnanandhaa has showcased his prodigious chess talent to prevail over Arjun Erigaisi. The win virtually assures him of a spot in the 2024 Candidates tournament.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

