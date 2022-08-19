Letters to the Editor — August 19, 2022

A somersault

It is surprising that the Ministry of Home Affairs spared no time in rescinding the tweet by the Union Minister for Urban Development, Hardeep Singh Puri, on the issue of the settlement of Rohingya migrants (Page 1, “MHA overrules Minister’s tweet on providing flats to Rohingya”, August 18). The unsavoury episode raises questions: whether coordination and deliberations between the Home and Urban Development Ministries preceded the said announcement. And whether the Prime Minister was briefed and his approval taken as this concerns the settlement of migrants from Myanmar, where the situation is still fluid.

Treating the Rohingya as refugees or as infiltrators necessitating their deportation is a different matter. What could have been thrashed out between two key Ministries quietly has been allowed to cause embarrassment to the Government. This is mismanagement and inept handling of a sensitive issue at the highest level.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

The ignominious unfolding of events has revealed the lack of communication between the authorities and the Ministries concerned. The Government should have a proper stand especially on sensitive issues. The Government should try to swiftly resolve the long-standing issue of the Rohingya. Meanwhile, the least it can do is to make sure that they have proper living conditions, security and dignity.

Jayanth S. Palat,

Akathethara, Palakkad, Kerala

The surprising development on an issue as sensitive as the state of the Rohingya creates the perception that the Government does not possess any clarity over its plan of action, and, further, is easily swayed by the influence of some organisations. Its weak attempt to deflect responsibility to the Delhi government does not help matters either.

Shreya Singh,

Mumbai

The Rohingya are already persecuted. It would be unfair and inhuman on the part of the Indian government to subject them to difficulties, also because they happen to be a minority community.

A.A.H.K. Ghori,

Chennai

While refugees do need compassion, there are limits. India cannot house and take responsibility for illegal foreigners. India needs to work with Myanmar to resolve the issue.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Release of convicts

The release of 11 convicts linked to the Bilkis Bano case is a black day in the history of governance. There has to be a rollback as such crude leverage to the convicts speaks very low of the law and order situation in India. The remission, in this case, is certainly more offensive to the aggrieved parties than perhaps the actual offence itself.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

The heinous crime is one that can never be forgiven nor can it be forgotten. Allowing remission in barbaric crimes is worse than the crime itself. Even now it is not late to act and revisit the decision.

Seshadri Santanam,

Chennai