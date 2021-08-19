Letters to the Editor — August 19, 2021

19 August 2021 00:02 IST

Change in Afghanistan

Those who hope to lead Afghanistan must stand by their pledge to protect the person, property, and honour of all Afghans in an Islamic system of government: lasting peace and the well-being of Afghans. One should read the opening pages of the Islamic decree, ‘Fatwa Against Terrorism and Suicide Bombings’, written in book form by Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri, a scholar from Jhang, Pakistan. We should not only prevent a day such as 9/11, but the disease of terrorism itself. It would be beyond shameful to pass this onto another generation on both sides of the Durand Line, Americans, and the world. The message of peace should never be destroyed. The Afghan desire for a peaceful, sovereign, united, and neutral nation must rise and shine.

Zohal Osman,

Louisville, Kentucky, U.S.

Going by the past record of the Taliban, one cannot rely on their “assurance” that they will uphold the rights of women and not pose threats to other nations. Afghanistan should not be allowed to drift and become a hub of extremism, especially with the U.S. acknowledging that the Taliban is in possession of very sophisticated American-made weapons. Who will be held accountable in case there is a violation of rights? And how is the UN going to deal with a Taliban Afghanistan?

S. Haritha Rao,

Wanaparthy, Telangana

Kohlism

The columnist (‘Sport’ page, ‘Between Wickets’ – “Kohli did a great job, but Kohlism needs to be reviewed”, August 18) has articulated what many cricket fans feel strongly about.

Winning is good; winning abroad and playing tough is spirit-lifting and great viewing when the Indian cricket team pulls off a victory against all odds. What is not palatable is the manner in which Virat Kohli personally leads with an ungentlemanly show of aggression, which is at odds completely with winning with grace. He does not need to stoop to such levels. Derisive comments go beyond sledging, though, unfortunately, now accepted as a way of playing the game. He must also realise that today’s viewers, including children in their formative years, can understand abuse picked up during a telecast.

Let the bat do the talking. Virat Kohli should recall that Ajinkya Rahane and team pulled off a victory in Australia under tougher circumstances but won the hearts and respect of all.

Terence D’Souza,

Bengaluru

A great win does not justify poor behaviour on the field. Misplaced aggression is very much against the sporting ethos of cricket. It is time Virat Kohli matures as a sober leader. And emerging cricketers should not walk into the trap of giving importance to sound over substance. We have to win the hearts too, not just the matches.

Y.V.N. Sarma,

Mumbai

Maki Kaji

Maki Kaji, the creator of Sudoku, gifted us the pleasure of solving wonderfully challenging puzzles. Many of the puzzles are a great stimulant to the thinking process. They will continue to enthral millions.

V. Anantha Subramanian,

Chendamangalam, Kerala