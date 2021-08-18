Letters to the Editor — August 18, 2021

18 August 2021 00:02 IST

A Taliban Afghanistan

A great humanitarian crisis looms over Afghanistan. Chaos — stemming from the fear of an oppressive regime — has led to a mad clamour for escape. That those who should have mattered have now fled the country exemplifies the catastrophic situation. But it is the common man, especially women, who face a setback.

The hard-won rights of women gained so far regarding gender equality, education, right to work, and protection against violence are again in peril. Though the Taliban have claimed that women’s rights and freedoms would be respected, going by the poor condition of girls in hitherto Taliban-controlled areas, much will be endangered. Intervention by international forces to protect the rights of the citizens is a must.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

The miscalculations of the United States and a lack of insightful understanding of the situation by the major world powers are what have left Afghanistan in the situation it finds itself in. The United Nations has again shown that it is not an effective world body. Russia and China’s outreach and Iran’s feelers toward the Taliban are only out of dire necessity.

Between the calculations of the various powers are the lives of the ordinary people. The visuals of some of them falling off an aircraft to their end is sure to send a chill down one’s spine. The situation and the desperation on the ground is grim and clear.

Madhusree Guha,

Kolkata

The plight of Afghanistan today is the result of the ‘Big Powers’ failing miserably. It may not be an exaggeration to say that the U.S. ran away, embarrassing itself and its allies, and also letting down every one once it attained its objectives.

That China has expressed a desire to have friendship with the Taliban, in the background of Pakistan supporting the Taliban regaining control, is a development that is bound to create headaches for India.

C.A.C. Murugappan,

Kothamangalam, Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu

We cannot expect Gandhian peace from the gun-toting Taliban. They are not going to listen to sermons. The Taliban back in the scene will only boost Pakistan’s morale. If only the big powers, Russia, China and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, had stood behind the United States, the Taliban could have been kept at bay. Meanwhile, let us pray for the country.

M.R. Anand,

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Victory at Lord’s

India played a special brand of cricket to secure an incredible win (‘Sport’ page, “Indian pacers pull off famous win after Shami-Bumrah show with bat”, August 17). It was a remarkable story of grit, determination and a never-say-die spirit. India’s sensational win once again underscores the fact that the beauty of cricket lies in its glorious uncertainties. This famous win should be recorded as one of the greatest victories in the history of Indian cricket.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala