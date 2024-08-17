Letters to The Editor — August 17, 2024

Independence Day speech

It is irrelevant how ‘long’ the Prime Minister speaks on Independence Day, but how ‘relevant’ it is for the people of the country (Page 1, “PM calls for ‘secular civil code’ in Independence Day speech”, August 16). India is a country of multi religions, multi languages, multi regions and multi customs. ‘Unity in Diversity’ is the hallmark of its ethos. In simple terms, the top leader should concentrate on the real development of the nation — by uniting the people after fulfilling their aspirations for an ‘acche din’. What is needed is a peaceful co-existence of people with different faiths.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

A few months into the government’s third term after forming a coalition government, the top leader talking about a ‘secular civil code’ — which is a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) — is not what the Prime Minister of a secular nation should be doing on Independence Day. Striking a discordant note that is aimed at bringing people of different religions under a so-called one-size-fits-all code is a flawed idea, leave alone building a consensus on. It seems that the leader is speaking on behalf of the ruling party, and under the illusion that the coalition partners are extending support to a UCC. Instead of talking about the struggles in our Independence and energising people about nation building on a special day, choosing the ramparts of Red Fort for a sharp political agenda is sad.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru

The speech sounded more like a speech made at an election rally. While his call to implement a ‘secular civil code’ is most welcome, the timing and venue have been inopportune. The finalisation of this sensitive issue should be based on a broad consensus by way of widespread deliberations/discussions involving all. Although the Prime Minister is fully justified in taking credit for fulfilling a number of electoral promises, the speech failed to send out a strong message to address the core issues that haunt the aam aadmi.

An august occasion of national importance calls for remembering and recounting the struggles and sacrifices of countless freedom fighters who have laid down their lives for the nation. The fact that the venue of such an event was also used to target the Opposition has sullied the sanctity of the solemn occasion.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

The addition of the word ‘secular’ to the issue of a common civil code is interesting — perhaps to gain wider public acceptability. It may also be an attempt to disarm the Opposition.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

Crimes against women

The recent heinous crime in West Bengal, of the torture and murder of a woman doctor, raises concerns about moral decay in our society. In his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister has rightly emphasised the need for strict laws and swift justice to prevent such crimes. It is crucial to create an atmosphere of fear by imposing severe penalties on perpetrators of crime.

Every section of society must unite to voice opposition against these crimes and enhance community awareness for the protection of women.

Dr. Pawan Kumar,

Janakpur, Gaya, Bihar

Sports promotion

Winning six medals and standing 71 in the Paris Olympics evoke mixed feelings. But how can we expect a much better performance by India when sports is not promoted well from the school level? Moreover, job worries and financial stability are the main concerns for many.

Amisha Bharti,

Harmu, Ranchi, Jharkhand