Letters to The Editor — August 17, 2023

August 17, 2023 12:24 am | Updated August 16, 2023 11:11 pm IST

I-Day speech

As a customary address from a legendary pulpit, the Red Fort, the Prime Minister’s speech on August 15 this year sadly descended to the lamentable level of “a campaign speech in effect”. The leader has not addressed the ills and issues the country faces, leave alone suggest corrective action. Blanket blaming of predecessors is ungrateful to say the least. We know from history and experience that the nation has moved toward prosperity through planned development after it gained Independence from the British in 1947. It is no exaggeration that the speech was disappointing.

N. Sadasivan Pillai

Guntakal, Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

India, a marvel

I write this letter as a former police chief, Tamil Nadu, as a member of a freedom fighter’s family and as having served in northeast India. The article, “India, a marvel that continues to endure” (Editorial page, August 15), is a reminder that India is a tapestry of cultures. What remains to be done is to ensure economic uplift across this diversity so that the poor in India can have a better life.

V. Vaikunth,

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT