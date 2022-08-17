Letters to the Editor — August 17, 2022

India at 75

The issue dated August 15, with the page of 1947 in black and white and in a vintage font, made one feel both proud and nostalgic. It is remarkable that our freedom fighters achieved the goal of Independence. The memories of their sacrifices must remain evergreen.

Tushar Anand,

Patna, Bihar

The issue dated August 15, 2022, dedicated to India’s 75th year of Independence, was inspiring in many ways. It had enlightening articles by eminent writers, a rare photograph or two such as ‘The Second Round Table Conference in 1931’, and importantly, the facsimile of the iconic page of August 15, 1947. The day was also special as a close relative, who was a freedom fighter, and aged 104, was invited to unfurl the tricolour flag at a function in Chennai.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

I am 76-plus and the special edition was a delight. The front page was a surprise. I was able to retrieve a copy of the full issue of The Hindu (August 15, 1947) preserved at home — it is in a poor state — and was able to go through the issue carefully.

V. Balasubramaniyan,

Chennai

The reprint from 1947 and articles by luminaries were fresh air. I congratulate the daily for maintaining its chequered tradition.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

The article by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh was insightful. The balanced view on the state of present-day affairs is worth pondering over.

S. Krishnan,

Hyderabad

It was disappointing to read some of the articles, especially “The temples that Jawaharlal Nehru built” (Editorial page, August 16). Why was there so much of ‘Nehru worship’? There are quite a few events and developments that occurred much after the passing of Nehru such as economic liberalisation and the digital revolution. Why this focus and on the Congress’s viewpoint on a momentous occasion?

S. Sudhir Kumar,

Hyderabad