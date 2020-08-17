Letters to the Editor — August 17, 2020

17 August 2020 00:02 IST

A health account

The Prime Minister’s announcement during his Independence Day address, of the launch of a National Digital Health Mission that would “work as each Indian’s health account”, where the A-Z of a person’s medical record will be stored, is a bit intriguing. This appears to be one more initiative in the “one nation-one...” series and one is a bit sceptical given the progress that has been achieved in the earlier ‘one nation, one...” schemes. This particular exercise will no doubt be massive. How far it would be practicable will be known only while implementing it. Citizens may seek privacy in disclosing the diseases they suffer from. The diseases may fluctuate and specialists to be contacted may vary depending on the disease, to look at one aspect of this. It is not understood what purpose is going to be served.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

Case of contempt

Right from the beginning, there have been calls to drop the suo motu contempt proceeding initiated against civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan. Notwithstanding this, the Bench proceeded to hear it and convicted him. Only the sentencing remains. The statements issued by persons of stature such as Sitaram Yechury and D. Raja and the former Chief Justice of India R.M. Lodha and many other responsible persons as to the unseemly hurry in taking up this matter when there are other burning issues pending seem to point to general apprehension that the Bench was likely to convict him. Such an impression does not augur well for a fearless and independent judiciary.

The general impression among lawyers and judges is that Mr. Bhushan is a tireless crusader for larger causes of civil liberties and democracy and is a man of conviction. All his life, he has been not in the pursuit of wealth, but excellence. Convicting him for contempt is making a mockery of democracy and scandalising the system.

It is said that lawyers and judges are two arms of the judiciary. If that be so, to punish Mr. Bhushan would amount to maiming one arm of this vital organ of democracy.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Tax assessment

The Prime Minister has announced a taxpayers’ charter which is a welcome feature for honest taxpayers. Its proper implementation should be followed and watched. In addition to this charter it would have been a bigger boon for the honest taxpayer to have had their income level raised for paying income tax or a tax reduction to a minimum level. One wonders why the government stays away from the advice of economists such as Dr. Subramanian Swamy who openly declare that the personal income tax system should be done away with. This will encourage more people to come into the taxpayers’ circle and investments will flow into government-regulated banks even if there is a lowering of interest in savings bank accounts.

As announced by the Prime Minister, if the assessment system is judicially implemented, corruption can be brought down to an extent. There should be stringent punishment for corrupt officers in the IT department.

V.P. Dhananjayan,

Chennai

Out of the blue

Everyone has their highs and lows in their professional life and Mahendra Singh Dhoni cannot be an exception to this. Let us only talk about his glorious achievements, his cricketing excellence and contributions and, finally, sportsmanship. M.S. Dhoni certainly deserves a grand farewell. Indian cricket will always be proud of this fine gentleman.

Parthasarathy,

Chennai

The Instagram announcement of August 15, 2020, that from ‘19.29 hrs’, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has retired from international cricket signals the end of a glorious chapter in Indian cricket history. It would be fitting to remember ‘Mahi’ as an embodiment of post-liberalisation India. He was one of the very few who gave confidence and courage to middle class India to shed its inhibitions and aspire for success through his meteoric rise. From small town Ranchi, the metamorphosis of the long-haired lad into a marauding grey-bearded gentleman was stuff of legend. We need to salute the genius of MSD and celebrate him for all that he has achieved as a cricketer on and off the field. Thank you Captain Cool for everything.

L.S. Hareesh,

Chennai

India’s foreign policy

In the article, “Gaps in the casting of India’s foreign policy” (Editorial page, August 15), the reference in the penultimate paragraph to the “Clinton White House” should instead have been to the “Obama White House”. The civil nuclear deal between India and the United States came much after U.S. President Bill Clinton left office. And, the source of my statement was an Obama adviser.

T.P. Sreenivasan,

Thiruvananthapuram