Letters to The Editor — August 16, 2024

True independence

“The day a woman can walk freely on the roads at night, that day we can say that India has achieved independence”, is a quote attributed to Mahatma Gandhi. But in today’s India, there is hardly a single place and specific time where and when women are safe. That we celebrate 78 years of Independence against the backdrop of brutal atrocities against women is distressing.

Alaka Rasagna,

Chodavaram, Andhra Pradesh

Going by data and reports, the state of women in India is a sorry one. It is time governments and the authorities wake up and ensure that women are safe. There has to be severe punishment for crimes. The Mahatma’s words must make political leaders ponder over the issue.

M.C. Vijay Shankar,

Chennai

I write this letter as a student who completed class 12 recently. While we rejoice in our nation’s independence, it is essential to acknowledge the challenges that persist. Freedom is more than just the absence of colonial rule. It is the right to live without fear, to work and move freely in our land. It is disheartening that there are individuals who act in ways that are inhumane; who disregard the basic dignity and rights of others. Let us commit to fostering a future where safety, equality and respect are not privileges, but the norm. Let us strive to raise future generations who will continue to build a country that lives up to the ideals enshrined in the Constitution. Let us ensure that the freedom we celebrate is not just symbolic but a reality for every living being in this great land.

Keshika Elangovan,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Creamy layer

There is much discussion on introducing the creamy layer concept within Scheduled Castes (SC).

It should not be forgotten that despite SCs reaching certain administrative positions, they are still far removed from social equality. Even today, honour killings, which are actually horror killings, take place. It would take a long time for persons in the lower rungs of society to reach higher positions. To think now in terms of the creamy layer would not be doing justice to SCs who are yet to achieve constitutional equality. The Keezhvenmani massacre (1968) and the Dharmapuri violence are not far from one’s mind. Till such time as we reach an egalitarian society, the question of introducing a creamy layer among the SC community should not arise.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

An appeal in vain

The unfortunate set of events that befell woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat would never have been encountered by her had she competed in her natural weight category. The convoluted methods she adopted to lose weight will take a toll on the athlete’s health. One understands that attempts to compete in a lower weight category are done to increase the athlete’s ‘winnability factor’. But this essentially goes against the Olympic motto of playing fair to oneself as also to the opponent. As for Ms. Phogat being supported by all shades of opinion in the country, including politicians, it was a foregone conclusion that her appeal was up for failure. When medals are decided on the basis of split seconds, the scope for joint medals to be awarded was very remote.

S. Kamat,

Mysuru

