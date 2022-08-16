Letters to the Editor — August 16, 2022

India at 75

The Hindu deserves praise for giving us nostalgic reminiscences of the formation of free India. The iconic page dated Friday, August 15, 1947 and the special ‘India at 75’ articles were very interesting to read. The report (front page), “Members take pledge of service to country”, should inspire our present lawmakers and governments at the Centre and States to work even harder. India has come a long way since Independence, crossing obstacles on its path to progress. On a momentous occasion for every Indian, we need to rededicate ourselves to sustain the country’s growth with equity in development.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

The issue dated August 15, 2022 is sure to touch everyone who has deep patriotic feelings. People would do well to go through the facsimile of the page from August 15, 1947. The very heading, “Free India is born”, was deeply inspiring.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

The issue (August 15) was one to stir immense pride and great happiness in a reader. Every page was a treat to read with writers and contributors (‘India at 75’) trying their best to make a reader understand the value of independence. On a personal note, it was moving to see the picture of the Second Round Table Conference in 1931 that accompanied the article, “Such a long reckoning”, as two of my relatives were a part of the conference in London, having been closely associated with the freedom movement and the Mahatma. Going through the issue was an opportunity to share anecdotes with the rest of the family about what some of us had heard about the London conference.

Y. Zakir Hussain,

Chennai

I am 90 and I wonder how many of our leaders today would have understood the import of the electrifying oration of Jawaharlal Nehru. Independent India embarking on a new and difficult journey is an account that has to be retold to the next generation. What is saddening today is how politics in India has become murky and muddled, unlike the transparency in the formative years of Independence.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai

The Editorial, ‘A Red-Letter Day’ (Friday, August 15, 1947), was comprehensive in citing the Herculean challenges ahead in shaping a new India. The print may have been in small font, but it was an example of effective communication in an exhaustive manner. The language used was simple, but it had aim and purpose keeping the common reader in mind.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad