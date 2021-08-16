Letters to the Editor — August 16, 2021

Partition trauma day

Contrary to the avowed objective of reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony, and further strengthening the spirit of oneness, the observance of a “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”, on August 14, henceforth coinciding with Pakistan’s Independence Day, will do exactly the opposite — digging into the wounds of one of the greatest tragedies in human history, with potential to ignite communal passions and mutual distrust (Page 1, “PM: Aug.14 will be day to recall Partition trauma”, August 15). The agenda behind this assiduously thought of decision is not only political but is also dangerously communally divisive. While Mohammed Ali Jinnah and the Muslim League have to bear the major share of the blame for their uncompromising stand on Pakistan, others too in the negotiations cannot escape their responsibility in failing to avert the catastrophe. Should we not put such tragic events behind us and move forward addressing other more pressing issues affecting the lives of millions, without undermining the sufferings caused by Partition? The Prime Minister needs to demonstrate a certain degree of statesmanship, rising above political instincts for winning elections.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

A breakdown

It is unfortunate that the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha broke down in Parliament recently. This cannot be symptomatically analysed as institutional breakdowns, but as constitutional breakdowns which require an immediate remedial solution. Parliament is undoubtedly a constitutional instrument and the government of the day has to function within constitutional parameters whether within or outside Parliament. The situation today is such that people are wondering whether there is a Parliament at all, let alone the issue of the new Parliament, as most of the Bills in Parliament are (being) rushed through and passed without any effective debate or discussion merely because there is a majoritarian party. Unless the institutions adhere to constitutional and democratic principles of debate and discussion with the Opposition, Parliament cannot effectively function. Therefore, the tears are largely the making of the powers that be.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai