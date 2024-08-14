GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — August 14, 2024
Premium

Published - August 14, 2024 12:24 am IST

Justifiable anger

Medical student and lay public anger over the Bengal hospital rape and murder case is not surprising (August 13). In these days of equality and gender parity, such incidents will ruin India’s reputation and standing.

People from overseas looking at India as a possible option for medical tourism will be alarmed by such incidents. The absence of CCTV coverage in sensitive areas, tout menace, and no screening of outsiders entering at night are some of the glaring security issues that are existent in most government college hospitals throughout the entire country. Care-givers deserve better.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Tungabhadra crest gate

It is a matter of grave concern that there is damage to the crest gate of a prestigious large dam (August 12). Crest gates are important components of a dam that ought to be monitored regularly for the safety of the dam. There are competent authorities who should monitor this.

Jiji Panicker K.,

Anjilimoodu, Chengannur, Kerala

