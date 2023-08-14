Letters to The Editor — August 14, 2023

August 14, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

English names needed

The three Bills that have replaced British-era criminal laws should be named in English rather than in Hindi. In the first place, they had English names, and continued to be recognised in our statute books for many decades.

The government should accept, even if grudgingly, that Hindi names (for the new criminal laws) will confound even Hindi-speaking people. For once, let horse sense dominate inflated political egos and fanaticism for a particular language.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

In Parliament

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, was all sound and fury while replying to the motion of no-confidence against his government (August 11). At best, he was in campaign mode for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. While politicians are concerned about winning the next election, statesmen are more concerned about the next generation. The Modi-led government utterly failed to send any message of reassurance or provide a healing touch to Manipur’s bruised and battered people, especially its women.

Maybe Mr. Modi is cocksure of winning the election irrespective of the poll outcome in the tiny State called Manipur.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

Asian Champions Trophy

The Indian men’s hockey team deserves full praise for clinching the crown in Chennai (‘Sport’ page, August 13). Jugraj Singh and Akashdeep Singh merit special mention for their outstanding contributions.

C.A.C. Murugappan,

Kothamangalam, Tamil Nadu

The keenly contested final had all the ingredients of a Bollywood thriller. It was hockey at its vintage best. Bringing back golden memories of the heydays of Indian hockey, India’s victory was the ideal Independence Day gift to the nation, which can be attributed to sheer professionalism, a clear-cut game plan, cohesiveness, and team spirit.

It is disappointing that no government/private agency came forward to announce rewards/cash incentives. One could well imagine the royal treatment that would be offered to our cricket players under similar circumstances.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore