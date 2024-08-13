Letters to The Editor — August 13, 2024

Hindenburg report

ADVERTISEMENT

The denial of allegations that have been raised in the latest Hindenburg report (against SEBI and its chairperson) is on expected lines and hardly clears the air. The crux of the matter is the opacity around offshore funds investing in the Indian stock market. It is strange that the ruling party at the Centre has rushed in to assert that ‘many global forces with the help of the Congress’s dynasty’ are attempting to target India’s progress. That the ruling dispensation will try to stonewall the issue in the coming days is clear. The Congress party’s demand for a JPC probe is likely to end up as a cry in the wilderness. One fervently hopes the top court will take steps to ensure the holding of an independent inquiry.

Manohar Alembath,

ADVERTISEMENT

Kannur, Kerala

Hindenburg Research’s relentless attacks are a blatant attempt to undermine India’s economic progress and stability. The government must reassure investors and the public that India’s regulatory framework is robust and capable of handling such unwarranted attacks.

M. Ramdas Menon,

ADVERTISEMENT

Kallai, Kozhikode, Kerala

The vanishing sparrow

The decline of sparrows points to biodiversity loss (‘Open Page’, August 11). It is our responsibility to make sure that this little bird holds its own.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.