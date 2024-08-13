GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Letters to The Editor — August 13, 2024
Premium

Published - August 13, 2024 12:24 am IST

Hindenburg report

The denial of allegations that have been raised in the latest Hindenburg report (against SEBI and its chairperson) is on expected lines and hardly clears the air. The crux of the matter is the opacity around offshore funds investing in the Indian stock market. It is strange that the ruling party at the Centre has rushed in to assert that ‘many global forces with the help of the Congress’s dynasty’ are attempting to target India’s progress. That the ruling dispensation will try to stonewall the issue in the coming days is clear. The Congress party’s demand for a JPC probe is likely to end up as a cry in the wilderness. One fervently hopes the top court will take steps to ensure the holding of an independent inquiry.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

Hindenburg Research’s relentless attacks are a blatant attempt to undermine India’s economic progress and stability. The government must reassure investors and the public that India’s regulatory framework is robust and capable of handling such unwarranted attacks.

M. Ramdas Menon,

Kallai, Kozhikode, Kerala

The vanishing sparrow

The decline of sparrows points to biodiversity loss (‘Open Page’, August 11). It is our responsibility to make sure that this little bird holds its own.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.