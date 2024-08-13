Letters to The Editor — August 13, 2024

Hindenburg report

The denial of allegations that have been raised in the latest Hindenburg report (against SEBI and its chairperson) is on expected lines and hardly clears the air. The crux of the matter is the opacity around offshore funds investing in the Indian stock market. It is strange that the ruling party at the Centre has rushed in to assert that ‘many global forces with the help of the Congress’s dynasty’ are attempting to target India’s progress. That the ruling dispensation will try to stonewall the issue in the coming days is clear. The Congress party’s demand for a JPC probe is likely to end up as a cry in the wilderness. One fervently hopes the top court will take steps to ensure the holding of an independent inquiry.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

Hindenburg Research’s relentless attacks are a blatant attempt to undermine India’s economic progress and stability. The government must reassure investors and the public that India’s regulatory framework is robust and capable of handling such unwarranted attacks.

M. Ramdas Menon,

Kallai, Kozhikode, Kerala

The vanishing sparrow

The decline of sparrows points to biodiversity loss (‘Open Page’, August 11). It is our responsibility to make sure that this little bird holds its own.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai