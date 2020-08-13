Letters to the Editor — August 13, 2020

No communication gap

As a nation where many languages are spoken, it is impractical to expect all citizens to know Hindi nor should the language be linked to a misplaced enthusiasm for Hindi. Now that the CISF is making changes after the incident at Chennai airport recently (Page 1, “CISF to deploy personnel with ‘working knowledge of local language’ at airports”, August 12), the force must ensure that personnel with some knowledge of the local language of the area of posting or at least training in the basics of the language concerned should be posted in non-Hindi speaking States. The CISF also needs to ensure its personnel have some customer skills. There are many voluntary groups willing to teach the basics of a local language, often free of cost. There are voluntary organisations in Bengaluru teaching Kannada to non-Kannada groups especially for those working in the IT sector where a large migrant population is employed. I am sure similar institutions exist in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal or Maharashtra. The government talks of a three-language formula but often in practice it is two languages to the disadvantage of the local language. Learning another language is always a benefit.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

Sputnik V

At this critical time, when scientists the world over are working day and night to develop the most effective vaccines for COVID-19, it is difficult to understand why some scientists seem so very cynical when it comes to Russia and its ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine. Of course, all the mandated vaccine protocols would have to be gone through, like any other nation, before the final approvals. However, this is also the time when the global scientific community needs to come together as one. The world is waiting for a vaccine.

A. Mohan,

Chennai

India’s steel frame

While it may be true that the older batches of civil servants would find it difficult now in passing the coveted current civil services examination, (Editorial page, “The main bricks to use in India’s steel frame”, August 10), veteran bureaucrats would definitely pass the test of ethics, public probity, being unyielding to undue political pressure and upholding principles. There are numerous anecdotes of older generation civil servants calling a spade a spade. Transfers and being shunted to lesser-known posts did not deter them. But is it possible now?

C. Raghavan,

Chennai