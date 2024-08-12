Letters to The Editor — August 12, 2024

The Hindenburg allegations

If proved right, the allegations by Hindenburg Research against the Chairperson of India’s stock market regulator ‘for having stakes in an obscure offshore entity’ (Page 1, August 11) will further undermine the already deteriorating trust that a common man has in the government and financial dealings. We are fed up with the collusion that those in power have with businessmen. There needs to be a fair investigation.

Rohith Varon S.S.,

Chennai

There’s no smoke without fire or where there’s smoke there’s fire. The judiciary needs to step in and order an inquiry. Is there truth in the allegations? Is there some conspiracy to target India? Or will Hindenburg Research continue to come up with more exposés?

K.V. Ramesh Nair,

Chennai

K. Natwar Singh

Diplomat-turned politician K. Natwar Singh wore many hats in his illustrious career (Inside pages, August 11). He also won his spurs as a writer and a chronicler, and his books turned out to be bestsellers. He was a political analyst and commentator par excellence.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

The country has lost not just an astute politician but also an exceptional orator and writer whose influence extended far beyond the political arena. His political career, marked by numerous ups and downs, reflected his resilience. What set him apart was his ability to infuse enthusiasm and inspiration into his writings. I have had the privilege of reading many of his columns and his words have always stayed with me. His autobiography, One Life Is Not Enough, is a particularly compelling read. His other literary works were equally sought after.

Lalgudi Muralidharan,

Lalgudi, Tamil Nadu