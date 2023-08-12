Letters to The Editor — August 12, 2023

August 12, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

In Parliament

The reply to the no-trust motion appeared to be more a flaying of the Congress and a ridiculing of the Opposition. Does it behove the leader of the ‘House of the People’ to stoop so low, discarding the courtesies expected of the topmost executive head of the nation? Neither did he spell out any concrete measures and remedies to help Manipur heal.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

Whatever be the past deeds of former Prime Ministers and the present acts of the Bharatiya Janata Party, it will be in the fitness of things if the BJP, instead of further ‘shilly-shallying’, takes concrete steps to see that normal life returns to Manipur. What is the use of repeating ad nauseam the ‘misdeeds’ of the Congress, as viewed by the BJP? Let the BJP do its best with all there at its command. Comparisons are odious.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Even after nine years of continued governance, I do not understand why the present government has to drag Jawaharlal Nehru into the picture! People expect an action taken report on Manipur. The cartoon (‘On the Draw’, August 11) tells the whole story.

C.R. Ananthanarayanan,

Bengaluru

The walkout by the Opposition parties can under no circumstances be condoned as it exposed their insincerity and impatience in hearing in full the response of the Prime Minister to the litany of the charges levelled against the Government. The Prime Minister won the battle.

K. Chellappan,

Chennai

The meaningless stalling of the session, shouting, walkouts and stale rhetoric make the whole exercise of Parliament meeting a waste of time and public funds. As another Independence Day is fast approaching, our political representatives must do some serious soul searching.

P. David Balasingh,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

Technology and the class

The Indian education system is framed not to be too dependent on technology. Also, millions of children study and socialise without the aid of much digital technology. Has the pandemic made such an impact that the educational system has to rely on digital products? I believe and trust face-to-face teaching more than any online teaching method (Opinion page, ‘Parley’, August 11).

Shiju Thalikunju,

Secunderabad

Honour by foundation

Eighteen-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert richly deserves the ‘Serving Up Dreams’ Award (‘Sport’ page, August 11). Her commitment to the USTA Foundation enhances its ability to provide opportunities in strengthening communities and changing lives through tennis nationwide.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai