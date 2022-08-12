Letters to the Editor — August 12, 2022

Bihar developments

Present-day politics is indeed one of combinations of convenience. The Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal have proved it time and again. The fact is that most political parties have bid adieu to time-honoured values and morality in politics. There is a domination of opportunistic instincts along with self-centred and partisan interests that are above national interests. It is an unfortunate development, especially in the 75th year of India’s Independence.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

It was quite evident that the coalition would not complete its full term as the national party was trying every trick to dislodge the Nitish Kumar government. It is also known that the national party has widened its base at the expense of regional parties. However, it will be a tough task for Mr. Kumar to run another coalition government keeping in mind the RJD’s Assembly seat strength.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

In today’s India, where politics has become not only the art of the possible but of the impossible too, there is nothing odd in strange bedfellows in politics. Voters of this country have already become immune to extreme changes by politicians. In this Mr. Kumar is not the singular or prime sinner.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

Mr. Kumar could be termed the most opportunistic politician in the country. He has only proven that power matters to him the most. A weakened Opposition lacking in credibility and cohesion will be further hindered if Mr. Kumar becomes its leader.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

CM’s warning

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu’s stern warning to police officers in the context of drug trafficking in the State needs to be appreciated. The rise in drug abuse among youth, which was high earlier in the north-eastern States and also Punjab, seems to be moving to the southern region. Unless State leaders monitor the situation, the ‘Punjab story’ will likely be repeated in the south.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu