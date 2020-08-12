Letters to the Editor — August 12, 2020

Part of the steel frame

The more appropriate question to ask in the Indian context is, even if the right type of men and women are inducted into the higher bureaucracy (Editorial page, “The main bricks to use in India’s steel frame,” August 11), will they be able to retain their best qualities during service? The Indian bureaucracy does not function in a vacuum. On the contrary, bureaucrats need to survive in strong and powerful situations created for them by some unscrupulous politicians. Further, how can one expect a mid-career review of their performance to be devoid of any political influence? There is no guarantee that even good bureaucrats can keep their honesty and integrity intact, considering the high-level of politicisation of anything and everything in India.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Language policy

One is in agreement with the views of a former Vice-Chancellor, E. Balagurusamy, on the two language policy, as they are very relatable. Even an issue such as when the Prime Minister is addressing the nation live on important issues, leaves many including me very challenged in understanding the language (Hindi). We have to wait for the translation in the respective local language. Before taking a decision on NEP 2020, the Tamil Nadu government needs to understand reality and the various challenges, and encourage Hindi as a third language.

M. Pragash,

Bickol, Balacola, The Nilgiris

MP’s experience

I refer to a letter in the ‘Letters to the Editor’ column (August 11), on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Member of Parliament Kanimozhi’s recent experience at Chennai airport. It is unfortunate that the reader has termed the arrogant and chauvinistic quip of the CISF officer as ‘an off the cuff remark that has been blown out of proportion’. In my opinion, no person with self-respect can accept such a remark. It is only and clearly because such acts go unchallenged by many that the government of the day is doing everything it can to thrust Hindi down the throats of the non-Hindi speakers in India.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai