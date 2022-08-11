Letters

Letters to the Editor — August 11, 2022

August 11, 2022 00:24 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 23:11 IST

Bihar politics

In severing ties with his alliance partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and joining hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) now, Nitish Kumar has yet again proved the political line that “there is neither a permanent foe nor a permanent friend in politics” (Page 1, “Nitish Kumar dumps BJP for RJD, set to form govt. afresh”, August 10). Perhaps he ought to have tendered his resignation and sought fresh elections, maybe in alliance with the RJD and other like-minded parties.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chennai

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sadly, by his frequent flip-flops, Mr. Kumar scores very low in the “reliability quotient” despite his clean image. To remain a member of a credible anti-BJP force, he must focus on governance in association with his allies. The BJP too must tone down its rhetoric of targeting and ridiculing the regional parties. It was only recently that the party’s chief ‘threatened’ to eliminate all regional parties, which was totally undemocratic.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

A pat for T.N.

The just concluded 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai has proved among other things that India is capable of conducting a major event. The mission was planned meticulously and executed without flaw, also due to the keen interest taken by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin.

Anna Mary Yvonne,

Chennai

The Olympiad was a well-conducted event from beginning to end. There is no doubt that the Tamil Nadu government and the Chief Minister have brought laurels to the State.

C.A.C. Murugappan,

Kothamangalam, Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
letters
Read more...