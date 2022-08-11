Letters to the Editor — August 11, 2022

Bihar politics

In severing ties with his alliance partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and joining hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) now, Nitish Kumar has yet again proved the political line that “there is neither a permanent foe nor a permanent friend in politics” (Page 1, “Nitish Kumar dumps BJP for RJD, set to form govt. afresh”, August 10). Perhaps he ought to have tendered his resignation and sought fresh elections, maybe in alliance with the RJD and other like-minded parties.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

Sadly, by his frequent flip-flops, Mr. Kumar scores very low in the “reliability quotient” despite his clean image. To remain a member of a credible anti-BJP force, he must focus on governance in association with his allies. The BJP too must tone down its rhetoric of targeting and ridiculing the regional parties. It was only recently that the party’s chief ‘threatened’ to eliminate all regional parties, which was totally undemocratic.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

A pat for T.N.

The just concluded 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai has proved among other things that India is capable of conducting a major event. The mission was planned meticulously and executed without flaw, also due to the keen interest taken by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin.

Anna Mary Yvonne,

Chennai

The Olympiad was a well-conducted event from beginning to end. There is no doubt that the Tamil Nadu government and the Chief Minister have brought laurels to the State.

C.A.C. Murugappan,

Kothamangalam, Tamil Nadu