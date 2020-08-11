Letters to the Editor — August 11, 2020

11 August 2020 00:02 IST

MP’s experience

If DMK MP Kanimozhi was the recipient of ‘lingusitic chauvinism’ at Chennai airport, one can imagine the plight of ordinary mortals such as us (Page 1. “CISF to probe ‘Are you Indian?’ taunt at MP”, August 10). The language issue is being raised to ridiculous levels all because of an atmosphere being created by the government of the day reducing everything to the level of a ‘one nation, one...’ slogan. Why do people forget we live in a multi-lingual country and that English is still a key language?

V. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru

An off-the-cuff remark has been blown out of proportion. I have seen people with knowledge of only Tamil finding trouble in filling up withdrawal/pay-in slips in post offices for example because the forms are in Hindi and English. Perhaps the MP would do well to institutionalise changes in the formats of all central government forms, especially in post offices, banks and the LIC, which most rural people use. I also wish Ms. Kanimozhi reads what a former Vice-Chancellor, E. Balagurusamy, has said on the National Education Policy (Tamil Nadu, “Two language policy affecting rural children: Balagurusamy”, August 10). Narrow parochialism has no place in today’s wired world.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Safety first and always

The deadly explosion in Beirut is another instance of conscience keepers of safety, abdicating their remit. Military ammunition depots, inflammable gas and fuel stations in the energy sector and nuclear facilities all exclusively rely on meticulous standard operating procedure manuals. The presence of 740 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at Chennai port is now suddenly remembered, and some is even missing. Universally we seem to be short of inspired administrators with a grip on their jobs. It is such drift that keeps perpetuating mishaps.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai