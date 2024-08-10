Letters to The Editor — August 10, 2024

Bidding time?

It is a bit amusing to have former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, saying that his mother would be back in Dhaka as soon as democracy is restored (‘World’ page, August 9).

Ms. Hasina would not have left Bangladesh had the spirit of democracy prevailed during her regime.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

India and the Olympics

Neeraj Chopra has again proven his exceptional talent on the world stage. Let us also acknowledge the outstanding achievement of Arshad Nadeem. While celebrating Neeraj’s success, it is essential to recognise the spirit of sportsmanship and commend the efforts of all athletes (‘Sport’ page, “Arshad’s 92.97m dethrones Neeraj”, August 9).

Sanjit Pal Singh,

Ichhapur, West Bengal

For a nation that had to undergo the agony and trauma of disqualification of ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat, the sparkling victories secured by Neeraj Chopra in javelin and the Indian hockey team at Paris, should indeed be soothing and refreshing.

Neeraj Chopra’s well-deserved victory is a perfect tribute to his grit and determination, and relentless hard work.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

It is clear from the full-page data-graphic that not only has India’s performance in the Olympics been sad but it is evident that we do not have much potential in the Olympics as such (Opinion page, “A widening Olympic quest”, August 9). With a population of over 1.4 billion, it is unfortunate that we have a meagre presence in most international events. In contrast, China has marched ahead in the medal tally. It is high time we realise that sport is part of a nation’s evolution.

Raghunath Menon,

Hyderabad