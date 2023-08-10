Letters to The Editor — August 10, 2023

August 10, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Manipur and politics

In spite of all-round criticism, which includes severe indictment by the Supreme Court of India over the handling of the volatile security situation in Manipur by both the Central and State governments, our political parties seem to be unmoved and carrying on as if the situation is normal and does not need a healing touch. What a great tragedy to befall this nation.

V. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru

In hindsight, the Congress may realise that it was politically not a right decision to bring in a ‘no-confidence motion’ against the Narendra Modi-led government. It will not be unrealistic to predict that Mr. Modi will emerge even stronger than before once the motion is defeated by an overwhelming majority enjoyed by the BJP and backed by some non-NDA parties. Team I.N.D.I.A needs to be more innovative in drawing up its strategy against the Modi government.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

Bulldozer demolitions

If the highly condemnable and unlawful bulldozer demolitions of houses and business properties of those ‘said to be’ involved in violence and arson has been allowed to be carried out freely in BJP-ruled States, the blame should be attributed mainly to the judiciary that has failed to prohibit such brutality. A crude manifestation introduced first in Uttar Pradesh has now spread. The country is facing unprecedented communal flare-ups, kindled by vested interests. One wonders where the country is headed.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai