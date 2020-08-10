Letters to the Editor — August 10, 2020

Battered yet again

It is saddening that the people of Kerala, for the third consecutive year, are undergoing difficulties following monsoon-related flooding and landslides. Though these are termed natural disasters, one cannot ignore human intervention that aggravates these issues. Ruthless exploitation of nature and its resources coupled with unscientific development have grave consequences. These man-made disasters must be addressed in the backdrop of the new EIA draft 2020 that turns a blind eye toward environment preservation.

S. Sreelakshmi,

Elanji, Alapuram, Kerala

Election parallels

There seem to be several parallels between the Indian general election of 2014 and the just-ended election in Sri Lanka. Though an agenda and tactics of divisiveness aided the NDA in the Indian election of 2014, it was corruption, some perceived, and inefficiency of governance that hit the UPA. So is it the case with the UNP in Sri Lanka. It must also be noted that the Tamil population has come to terms with the reality that Tamil nationalism may not fetch them dividends. There are lessons from the Sri Lankan experience.

George Mathai,

Kochi

Kozhikode air crash

The tragic air accident at Kozhikode is a reminder that the findings of safety audits have to be taken seriously, and to their logical conclusion. Further, it is imperative that airports in the vicinity or middle of busy cities are shifted in a phased manner to places where safety protocols can be observed to the maximum. Relocating airports outside city limits would ensure safety and minimise congestion.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Credit must be given to local residents who rushed to the aid of those on board the flight. Many youngsters forgot COVID-19 protocols, the downpour and even the possible danger of a fire. It has to be noted that the airport area has been listed as a pandemic containment zone. Their help in spotting passengers, and later disseminating information using social media were outstanding gestures. There were large queues of blood donors at hospitals even at midnight, proving that humanity, humaneness and hope are still alive.

M. Pradyu,

Thalikavu, Kannur, Kerala

Why is there a fascination to continue having flight operations from a “tabletop” runway? I am sure that there are enough large and flat open spaces in the vicinity of Kozhikode and Malappuram to have a safe and expansive airport. So what is the problem?

Hamza Ben Abdul Rahman,

Bengaluru