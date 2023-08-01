Letters to The Editor — August 1, 2023

August 01, 2023 12:24 am | Updated July 31, 2023 11:14 pm IST

Heed the warning

If media reports are to be believed, the INDIA team has not exaggerated even a wee bit (Page 1, July 31). The central government, instead of finding fault with the INDIA team, should heed the dire warning and initiate immediate action before the situation spins out of control. The reluctance to show Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh the door despite his dismal track record and his abysmal failure in restoring even a semblance of law and order, is baffling. Had Manipur been ruled by the Opposition, it is certain that that State government would have been dismissed by invoking Article 356.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

It is quite ironic that Governors, who are constitutionally required to report on the breakdown of constitutional machinery in the State, choose not to act. Rather, they are engrossed in unprecedented endeavours to dismantle and make life difficult for the leaders of the States ruled by the Opposition parties. The INDIA delegation that visited Manipur has done well to remind the Governor of her responsibilities.

Michael Jom,

Thiruvananthapuram

Thousands have been rendered homeless and peace is a distant vision. It is certain that some groups are taking advantage of the turbulent situation under the shadow of political support. The constitutional machinery has failed to restore order. Everybody wants a discussion in the Parliament and a statement by the Prime Minister. A formal discussion has its limits. What is required is a ‘concrete action plan’ and its effective implementation in the disturbed areas. All political parties must offer unstinted support to ensure peace and harmony return.

K. Sivankutty Nair,

Thiruvananthapuram

On China

So, it is clear that no country can be aloof from the mighty and domineering China, as the French Finance Minister has said (‘World’ page, July 31). With its imperialistic economic relationships, dominant technological policies, coercive foreign policy initiatives and regional military aspirations, China is an international force.

N.S. Reddy,

Hyderabad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT