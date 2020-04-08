Letters to the Editor — April 8, 2020

Recasting policy

One can understand the anguish of senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh that the Prime Minister delayed initiating a dialogue with other political parties when there was a dire need to fight the pandemic by taking all into confidence right from day one (Inside pages, “‘Interview – A second Budget may be required to deal with COVID-19 aftermath’,” April 7).

The Indian National Congress, as a party which ruled the country for decades, has faced many a calamity in the past. The party still has leaders with the required knowledge who would be in a position to help this present government in this time of a crisis. Moreover, naming the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund as PM-CARES seems to a marketing exercise; it would have been more sensitive and appropriate to call it INDIA-CARES. Mr. Ramesh’s rooting for a second Budget also makes sense given the fact that the clock of the economy was put back at least by a few years. It is absolutely essential to redraw fiscal policies to bail out corporates and the common man with the overall aim of ensuring economic stability.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Response and the gaps

With the global crisis multiplying, the health-care sector has emerged and rushed to the aid of those affected. In such a scenario, it is evident that the government has allowed high-quality accredited private laboratories to research and test coronavirus samples. By thorough supervision of the entire process, the process of testing of samples is only allowed after these private laboratories receive the required sanction from the government.

Additionally, the Ayushman Bharat scheme has stepped up to offer hospitalisation packages for intensive care units, high dependency units and normal wards. While there is no provision for isolation wards under the health assurance scheme, the cost of these wards which cater to underprivileged citizens will be borne by Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), even though it will be higher than usual.

Decades of neglect have left India’s public health system with very weak arsenal to fight and eliminate contagious diseases. Improvements in several health systems have not been uniform, with some developing countries including India lagging behind others in ramping up public health systems.

In conclusion, India is the frontrunner in economic terms, but in a crucial situation such as this, it is necessary that India bridges its solutions and efforts to contain the virus. Announcements such as remote working do not seem a feasible solution for an informal economy such as ours, because over 90% of the workforce is in the informal sector. Medicine is science and science is research. We have neglected and are still neglecting this important aspect.

Immunology, biomedicine and molecular biology are all crucial, even more evident in these times. The bureaucracy and regulatory bodies have to see to it that we progress.

Dr. K.M. Cherian,

Chennai

The efforts being taken at war footing by governments across the globe to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic are commendable. Yet, some take this as an opportunity to sabotage public dissent against corruption and mis governance. Surveillance is used as an effective instrument to quash the liberty of citizens. A few governments consider it as a time to suture the torn socio-economic fabric of the country by adopting and imposing more stringent measures than required. Even though the priority of every country is to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the comprehensive health of a country, which includes healthy democratic institutions, should not be weakened. The machinery that exercises power during this lock-down should not ignore their accountability and responsibility to citizens. The vigilance of the media and the judiciary plays a significant role in checking and containing the unhealthy tendencies that are perpetuated in these troubled times.

Lalitha Joseph,

Pulamon, Kottarakara, Kerala

Letter to the PM

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan has unleashed words that do not reflect ground realities (Inside page, “PM repeating the mistake of note ban, says Kamal Haasan”, April 7).

It is not the Prime Minister’s intuitive decision one has to highlight. Epidemiologists, medical scientists, economic experts have researched data from disease outbreaks; it is this result which is behind the Prime Minister’s action. Comparing an economic event (demonetisation) with an unprecedented health emergency is illogical. Instead, Mr. Haasan should have suggested practical ways to take care of the poor.

Dr. K.G. Rajamanikham,

Tiruchi

A massive national lockdown such as the current one is an entirely new concept in India. To plan it with 100% precision is impossible. While the establishment, doctors, nurses or sanitary workers are burning the midnight oil to fight the novel coronavirus, deficiencies concerning migrant workers or health-care equipment are also being addressed on a war footing. Mr. Haasan’s criticism of the measures being taken by the government to contain spread of the virus is ill-advised. The Prime Minister cannot wave a magic wand from the balcony of his residence to drive away the virus. Let us note that while the virus is on the rampage in advanced countries such as the United States and Italy, its impact on India has been minimal so far.

Kangayam R. Narasimhan,

Chennai

Some of the comments made by Mr. Haasan reflect a lack of understanding of the current situation across the world. While some countries such as the U.S. have taken steps to contain the virus a bit late, it is definitely the bold decision that the Indian Prime Minister took which has helped to a great extent.

Mr. Haasan should do research before making odd comments.

K. Swaminathan,

Chennai